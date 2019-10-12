The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Billy A. Castillo, 42, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of probation, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer on a warrant dated Sept. 26.
— Patrick M. McGuire, 53, white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglars’ tools on a warrant dated Oct. 2.
— Jerry L Hendon, 36, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 173 pounds, green eyes, blond hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charge theft by deception) on a warrant dated Sept. 26.
— Paul J. Jamison, 46, white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass on a warrant dated Oct. 2.
— Michelle A. Wallace, 31, white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 155, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear and second-degree forgery on a warrant dated Oct. 2.
— Alonso Rivera Jr., 28, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 290 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for assault by mutual consent on a warrant dated Oct. 2.
— June A. Mason, 26, white female, 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds, green eyes, red hair, wanted for failure to pay for theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500 and failure to pay for possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Oct. 2.
— Corey A. Hansen, 35, white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation, failure to appear when on bail and theft by receiving stolen property on a warrant dated Oct. 4.
— Nicolas J. Sanchez, 27, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 145 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to schedule a presentencing investigation and crimainl attempt at possession of a controlled substance on a warrant dated Oct. 4.