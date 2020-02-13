The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Taylor J. Franks, 26, also known as Savage, white male, 5 foot 11 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation and Sex Offender Registration Act violation on a warrant dated Dec. 2.
— Heather M. Wolff, 24, white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 143 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and false reporting on a warrant dated Feb. 4.
— Jaden S. Bailey, 25, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 208 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charge obstructing) and a weapon offense on a warrant dated Feb. 4.
— Santos Ramos Jr., 43, Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear on a contempt citation dated Feb. 4.
— Kyle J. Deichen, 23, white male, 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for criminal mischief totaling $0-500 on a warrant dated Feb. 5.
— Rusty D. Rasmussen, 41, white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 195 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for theft by unlawful taking totaling $0-500 and failure to pay for no operator’s license on a warrant dated Feb. 5.
— Jairo I. Martinez Fernandez, 25, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 155 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree assault on a warrant dated Feb. 5.
— Angel M. Oili, 38, white female, 5 feet 1 inch, 145 pounds, brown eye, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499 on a warrant dated Feb. 5.
— Laken N. Hormann, 29, white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, wanted for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Feb. 7.
