— Dayanis Faya-Reyes, 22, Hispanic female, 5 foot 6 inches, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for five charges (possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting:, attempt of a Class 4 felony, leave an accident scene failing to furnish info and theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500) on a warrant dated Sept. 24.
— Julianna L. Osteen, 33, white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 208 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-offense theft by shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension and no proof insurance on a warrant dated Sept. 17.
— Audrianna R. Suazo, 30, Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 19.
— Madison A. Hulse, 27, white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 165 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation for second-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Sept. 25.
— Parsila P. Dike, 20, black female, 6 feet, 135 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for assault by mutual consent and theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500 and failure to appear when on bail on a warrant dated Sept. 26.
— Cindy R. Mejia, 23, Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch, 147 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for Drug Court, burglary and theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated Sept. 30.
— Nicole T. Beattie, 27, white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 145 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation for possession of methamphetamine on a warrant dated Sept. 24.
— Roxanna Ramos-Marquez, 28, Hispanic female, 5 feet 6 inches, 170 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for assault by mutual consent on a warrant dated Sept. 18.
— Anika D. Christensen, 20, Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches, 143 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree assault and failure to pay for possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana on a warrant dated Sept. 19.