— Pamela P. Johnson, 54, white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 114 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of post-release supervision on a warrant dated Dec. 18.
— John H. Anthony, 60, white male, 5 feet 5 inches, 163 pounds, blue eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for a probation revocation and criminal impersonation on a warrant dated Dec. 18.
— Jaime Lopez, 37, Hispanic male, 5 feet 1 inch, 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of post-release supervision on a warrant dated Dec. 17.
— Gabriel R. Rivera, 35, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 205 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for obstructing a peace officer on a warrant dated Jan. 2.
— Shane B. Lawrence, 38, white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, green eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for obstructing a peace officer on a warrant dated Jan. 2.
— Matthew A. Carpenter, 35, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for criminal impersonation on a warrant dated Dec. 19.
— John L. Bliss, 46, white male, 6 feet, 267 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for attempt at a Class 1 misdemeanor and criminal trespass on a warrant dated Dec. 26.
— Ronald E Fisher, 48, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 190, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated Dec. 26.
— Robert C. Kemp, 49, white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 215 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay on theft by deception totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Dec. 26.