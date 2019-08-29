The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Jeremy A. Kosmicki, 25, white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 183 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for criminal attempt, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for a Class 4 felony on a warrant dated Aug. 19.
— Brenda K. Saenz-Ortiz, 47, white female, 5 feet, 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and forgery on a warrant dated Aug. 21.
— Joe G. Servantes, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, green eyes, brown hair, 8-13-19 wanted for failure to appear, criminal attempt and possession of a burglar’s tools on a warrant dated Aug. 13.
— James J. Nekoliczak, 54, white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 191 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, 8-15-19 wanted for failure to appear, third-offense DUI on a warrant dated Aug. 15.
— Jada R. Gaines, 18, white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds, blue eyes, red hair, wanted for third-degree assault and attempt at a Class 2 misdemeanor on a warrant dated Aug. 15.
— Chad M. May, 32, white male, 6 feet, 195 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear, third-degee domestic assault and failure to appear for theft by deception totaling $0 to $500, second offense, on a warrant dated Aug. 15.
— Justin D. Burch, 32, white male, 5 feet 6 inches, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear, second-degree forgery on a warrant dated Aug. 21.
— Anika Christensen, 19, Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches, 143 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, failure to appear and third-degree assault on a warrant dated Aug. 21.