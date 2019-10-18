The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Travis W. Hisey, 42, white male, 6 feet, 210 pounds, hazel eyes, blonde hair, wanted for failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Oct. 15.
— Jose W.G. Chan, 48, Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches, 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for strangulation, domestic assault and third-degree assault on a warrant dated Oct. 8.
— Raymond L. Morenon Jr., 34, Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Oct. 4.
— Seith W. Wiemers, 26, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 135 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation and strangulation on a warrant dated Oct. 16.
— Dakota R. Reinert, 23, white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 245 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on a warrant dated Oct. 16.
— Odalis Sanchez, 21, Hispanic female, 4 feet 11 inches, 144 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for driving on shoulder, driving during suspension and failure to appear for driving during suspension and failure to yield and failure to use child restraint on a warrant dated Oct. 8.
— Leocadio Zunun De La Cruz, 29, Hispanic male, 5 feet, 166 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear, third-offense driving under the influence and driving during suspension on a warrant dated Oct. 8.
— Aryany G. Bonilla Menjivar, 22, Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches, 153 pounds, brown eye, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for driving under suspension and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, on a warrant dated Oct. 16.
— Jacob C. Millings, 23, black male, 6 feet 4 inches, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for false reporting on a warrant dated Oct. 9.