The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Taylor J. Franks, 25, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation for attemped sex offender registry act violation on a warrant dated Dec. 3.
— Willie L. Bailey. 38, white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 195 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on a warrant dated Dec. 9.
— Ronald E. Fisher, 48, white male, 5 foot 10 inches, 190 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated Nov. 25.
— Jacob C. Millings, 23, black male, 6 feet 4 inches, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear on two counts of first-degree forgery on a warrant dated Nov. 27.
— Rainy A Call, 30, Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on a warrant dated Dec. 6.
— Samantha J. Guerrero, 32, white female, 5 foot 7 inches, 180 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for obstructing a police officer and no operator’s license on a warrant dated Dec. 5.
— Kali A. Bussinger, 21, white female, 5 foot 3, 150 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated Dec. 5.
— Humberto Avendano Molina, 59, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 270 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Dec. 4.
— Paul J. Jamison, 46, white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for first-degree criminal trespass on a warrant dated Nov. 27.