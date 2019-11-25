A four-vehicle accident that injured three people took place Saturday around 8:30 a.m. at Highway 34 and South Locust Street.
According to the Grand Island Police, a vehicle, driven by Joni Sweiner, caused a four vehicle accident on the southbound lane of South Locust Street, where it intersects Highway 34, when her car rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped for the traffic light. That caused a chain-reaction to two other cars stopped for the traffic light.
Police reported that while investigating the accident, Sweiner was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance that was later identified as meth. Sweiner was the only person transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Due to her impairment, Sweiner was cited for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI-drugs.