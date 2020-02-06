SIOUX FALLS, S.D (AP) — A former Sioux Falls, South Dakota, teacher is under arrest on charges he had sexual contact with a minor.
A Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said Daylan Scott Fargo, 27, was arrested Monday in Hall County, Nebraska. Fargo faces three charges, including sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.
Fargo is a former assistant choir director at Washington High School. The Argus Leader reports Fargo resigned from his position two days before a parent filed a protection order against him last week on behalf of their son.
Fargo is being held in Nebraska on $100,000 cash bond. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office said Wednesday no attorney was listed for Fargo who could speak for him.
A spokeswoman for the Sioux Falls School District confirms Fargo is no longer a district employee.
Clemens said police started an investigation last Wednesday, the same day Fargo resigned, after they received information that “there was inappropriate contact taking place between an adult and a teenager.” He said the contact had been taking place over a period of two years and that it involved “sending texts and pictures.”
An arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon, Clemens said. Fargo was arrested at his Grand Island residence around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to Janet Buhrman, support staff with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Fargo didn’t resist arrest, she said. Fargo is originally from Grand Island.
Fargo is a 2011 graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
“I don’t know that we’ve had anything that’s led us to believe there are any other victims,” Clemens said. “But certainly, there’s always a chance there could be other victims. I wouldn’t say this investigation is complete yet.”
A petition and affidavit for a protection order against Fargo was filed last Friday in the Minnehaha County Clerk of Courts office. The court granted the protection order the same day.
The Argus Leader reported the victim reportedly told administration and resource officers that Fargo had been meeting him in the morning at the school before the school day started, the affidavit states.
The two reportedly became “good friends” and sent texts regularly, then Fargo told the victim he could no longer be friends because they were getting too close, the documents state.
In the petition, the parent states Fargo started “grooming” their son in 2017, touched him in sexually inappropriate ways, kissed him and “gifted him a tablet with photos and videos of Daylan masturbating.”
The victim stated he deleted the images and kept the device in his room until his parents found it. As time passed, the two engaged in an ongoing relationship, including nude social media messages exchanged between the two, the affidavit states. Officers were able to reconstruct the previously deleted photos and video, the document states.
The petition also alleges Fargo sent explicit love letters, drove by the family’s house, took pictures of the victim’s car and then texted those pictures to the victim, saying, “He knows he is home.”
When school resource officers asked for help from Sioux Falls detectives, the detectives arrived at the school and interviewed Fargo, who reported he was engaged in a “loving relationship” with the victim and expressed he had not had a relationship of this depth with any other person, the affidavit stated. Fargo also admitted to sending and receiving pictures, documents say.
The Argus Leader reported that the protection order states the incidents occurred between 2017 and 2020, and that Fargo “willfully, maliciously and repeatedly harassed the petitioner and or any protected parties.”
According to public records, Fargo graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in music, where he majored in music education. He received a professional teacher certification from the South Dakota Department of Education on Aug. 8, 2019. That certification had an expiration date of July 1, 2024. As of Friday, his certification remained active.
Fargo started with the district at Washington High School in the 2017-2018 school year, with a salary of $36,502 a year, according to Sioux Falls School District records. This year, he earned $38,131.