CENTRAL CITY — A Grand Island Public Schools principal was formally charged in Merrick County Court Monday following an alleged drunken driving incident earlier this month.
Shoemaker Elementary School Principal Lee Wolfe, 38, was formally charged with one count of driving under the influence-first offense, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old, and one count of operating a vehicle without valid registration.
According to details from the Central City Police Department gathered by The Independent earlier this month and from court records, Wolfe allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .15 , which is nearly twice the legal limit of .08%. Central City Police Chief Mark Hogue said at the time that Wolfe was traveling on Highway 30 in Central City at about 7 p.m. Aug. 11 when he was stopped due to having expired license plates. It was discovered that he was driving under the influence with his son in the car after a breath test was administered.
Per court records, Wolfe’s son who was in the car with him at the time of his arrest is 10 years old.
According to a GIPS press release, GIPS leadership was made aware of Wolfe’s arrest Aug. 11. Wolfe spoke with Shoemaker staff the next day and sent a message to Shoemaker families.
“I want all Shoemaker families to know I feel terrible about how this reflects upon Shoemaker, Grand Island Public Schools, myself and my family,” he said in a statement. “While I am not at liberty to provide any more details, I do want everyone to know I will do whatever it takes to move forward professionally and personally to restore your trust.”
GIPS declined to comment further on the matter.
“Mr. Wolfe is preparing with his staff for the start of the school year and we expect him to receive his due process,” the district said.
Wolfe was named the administrator of the year at GIPS’ back-to-school event Aug. 8
Wolfe’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Merrick County Court.