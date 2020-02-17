A man charged with committing forgery at a convenience store was already serving time at Hall County Jail.
The forgery was committed Jan. 10 at Casey’s General Store, 2223 S. Locust St. The account holder didn’t report the crime until recently.
Video shows that Jacob Keith provided and completed the check for purchase at the store, Grand Island police say. He now has an additional charge of first-degree forgery.
Police say Justin Stevens was also present during the forgery. He is being referred for aiding in the consummation of a felony.