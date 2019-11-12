People outside Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar didn’t treat a Grand Island woman in a neighborly fashion Sunday evening.
The woman told police that she had been followed by a vehicle from Walmart North to Applebee’s parking lot. She said that once inside the Applebee’s parking lot, the passengers in the vehicle got out and began threatening her and throwing food cans at her. She was struck in the hand by one of the items, causing injuries. The assault took place at about 11 p.m. The case is open.