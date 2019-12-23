Fleeing from police early Saturday morning, a driver nearly struck two vehicles in the parking lot of Casey’s at 1404 W. Second Street.
Police say Joseph Hughes was seen operating a motor vehicle without lights at about 1:25 a.m. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the car while it was pulling into the parking lot of Casey’s. As police approached the vehicle, it fled from the area, almost striking the two vehicles.
The driver missed those vehicles “by pure chance and happenstance,” says Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The vehicle was located a short time later parked nearby, with Hughes in the driver’s seat.
He later admitted to driving away from Casey’s, police say. He was arrested for driving under the influence and flight to avoid arrest.