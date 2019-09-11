A confrontation between two 12-year-old boys at Walnut Middle School Tuesday left one of the students with a swollen eye.
The disturbance occurred at about 12:30 p.m.
One of the students was referred for second-degree assault.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A confrontation between two 12-year-old boys at Walnut Middle School Tuesday left one of the students with a swollen eye.
The disturbance occurred at about 12:30 p.m.
One of the students was referred for second-degree assault.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.