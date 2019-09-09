A 14-year-old boy was punched in the head multiple times by his 48-year-old father shortly after midnight Monday on East South Street, according to Grand Island police.
The father was referred for child abuse.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 14-year-old boy was punched in the head multiple times by his 48-year-old father shortly after midnight Monday on East South Street, according to Grand Island police.
The father was referred for child abuse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.