A 17-year-old who had escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney was arrested early Monday morning, following a pursuit near Grand Island.
Three other escapees were still at large Monday afternoon.
During the pursuit, which began near Wood River, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Spike strips were deployed to bring the Chevrolet Impala to a stop.
At about 2:45 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was notified that the escapee was possibly traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a stolen vehicle. The trooper located the vehicle, the Impala, heading east and speeding near Wood River at mile marker 299. The trooper was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
The trooper initiated a pursuit. At mile marker 318, the spike strips were set out by another trooper.
The juvenile was immediately taken into custody. He was cited for theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and several traffic violations. He was returned to the Kearney YRTC.
Three juvenile escapees remain at large. Anyone with information about these juveniles should contact Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at (308) 236-8555 or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at (308) 385-6000.