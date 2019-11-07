A man and woman were shaken when a driver, who was apparently impersonating a law enforcement officer, pulled up next to them early Wednesday evening in Merrick County.
The incident happened on Archer Road, near I Road, at about 5:50 p.m.
The man and wife, traveling north on Archer Road, said the suspect vehicle resembled a Chevy Camaro, possibly from the 2014 model year.
The driver approached very quickly, activating red and blue flashing lights in the grill of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then started to honk his horn at the couple.
The man and women were “worried about the legitimacy of the attempted traffic stop so they just slowed down but did not stop,” says a Facebook post from the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department. “The suspect vehicle then came beside the reporting party vehicle for a very short time before turning on a gravel road and proceeded westbound.”
The suspect vehicle was gray in color, with no license plates.
Merrick County Sheriff John Westman is glad the couple didn’t stop.
The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a well-groomed beard and wearing a dark-colored shirt.
Westman described the suspect’s behavior as erratic.
The couple “knew something was up,” Westman said. When they called the Sheriff’s Office, “we looked and couldn’t find anybody.” But there was “definitely something weird out there,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Department urges the public to exercise caution.
“An active investigation is being conducted in an attempt to identify the vehicle and subject operating the vehicle,” says the Facebook post. “Should you believe you are being pulled over and want to verify the legitimacy of the traffic stop please activate your hazard lights, slow down, and call 911 to verify with emergency dispatchers that a deputy or officer is trying to pull you over.”