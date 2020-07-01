Grand Island police arrested Jesse Smith on drug charges Tuesday night after he allegedly drove through Grand Island streets recklessly and at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the United Veterans Club.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading north on Kruse Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. The vehicle had no plates or visible “In transit” identification.
When an officer activated the patrol unit’s emergency lights, the vehicle fled in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and alleyway, police say.
Driving in an alley, Smith hit several potholes, which disabled his vehicle. That’s why he pulled into the United Veterans Club parking lot. “And that’s where we took him into custody,” said Capt. Dean Elliott.
Smith, 28, is homeless.
Police determined that he had a suspended license. In searching the vehicle, police say they found a lockbox, which contained multiple baggies of marijuana. Police also learned that Smith had two active Howard County warrants.
In addition to the warrants, he was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, driving during suspension, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.