Andres Ruiz

Andres Ruiz of Grand Island was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly fled in his vehicle from police.

Ruiz, 19, was arrested at 611 Plum Road shortly after noon.

A search of his vehicle resulted in officers locating drug paraphernalia and less than an ounce of marijuana, police say.

Wednesday in Hall County Court, Ruiz was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, which is a Class 4 felony, and driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

He was also charged with three infractions — possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and violating a stop or yield sign.

Judge John Rademacher set bond at $5,000 and scheduled his preliminary hearing at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

