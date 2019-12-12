The dog that was stabbed Tuesday morning is OK and being held by animal control officers at the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
The dog, a pit bull named Cujo, was stabbed during a disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. at 418 W. 11th St. Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department said Tuesday that the dog underwent surgery.
Police are still seeking Shane Brethour, who fled after the disturbance.
The dog is in good hands and is being well taken care of, an animal control officer said Thursday.
The wound suffered by the dog went to the skull, said the animal control officer, who asked that his name not be used.
Brethour, 30, has been referred for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, cruelty to an animal, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police believe he may be in the company of a 15-year-old runaway juvenile.