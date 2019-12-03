In a plea agreement, Andres E. Ruiz of Grand Island pleaded no contest in Hall County Court Tuesday to two misdemeanors and two infractions.
Ruiz, 19, was originally charged with five offenses relating to his arrest Aug. 27. One of those charges, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, was a Class 4 felony.
Under the plea deal, the charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest is now a Class 1 misdemeanor. Another charge was reduced from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 3 misdemeanor. Formerly driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense, is now driving under suspension after one’s license has been revoked on points.
Ruiz also pleaded no contest to two infractions — possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of 1 oz. of marijuana or less, first offense. Dropped was the charge of violating a stop or yield sign.
Ruiz was represented by Vicky Kenney. The prosecutor was David Medlin.
Judge John Rademacher ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4.