A Hastings man, initially charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, has been convicted on lesser charges as part of a plea deal accepted in Adams County District Court Monday.
According to court records, Deante Mullen, 21, of Lincoln entered guilty pleas to charges of attempted robbery and accessory to a felony, both class 2A felonies, for his involvement in the September 2017 shooting death of Jose “Joey” Hansen. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Court records show District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentence investigation with substance abuse evaluation. He also ordered Mullen to review the transcripts of the recent Daniel Mullen murder trial with his attorney, Charles Brewster of Kearney.
During Monday’s hearing, Illingworth denied Mullen’s request for a lower bond. His bond is currently set at $1 million. He is being housed at the Buffalo County Jail in Kearney.
Mullen’s sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 11, 2020, in Adams County District Court.