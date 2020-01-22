Century Link reported to Grand Island police that someone caused more than $20,000 in damage stealing copper wire from telephone splice boxes.
The damage was done at 110 and 122 W. Second St.
Century Link told police that in each case, someone accessed a telephone splice box and cut all the communication wires in the box, taking the copper wires and cutting off communication to the building.
In each case, the telephone communication wire damages totaled $10,000, and the stolen telephone communication wire was worth $50.
Capt. Jim Duering’s initial impression is that the crime was done by “scrappers” — people who steal scrap metal.
“The good thing is phone line kind of stands out,” he said. “So I’m pretty sure that the local scrapyards will call us if they get something suspicious.”