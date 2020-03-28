Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police say Said A. Farah, 28, threatened Faysal Hirsi and caused bodily injury to Hirsi and Mohamed Abshir on Thursday evening near the Blackstone Apartments, 319 S. Walnut St. He allegedly had a knife in his possession. Friday in Hall County Court, he was charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of third-degree assault. Farah, who is homeless, will have his preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. June 2.
— Destiny Church reported fraud, which occurred between March 20 and Wednesday. Without permission, someone used the church’s debit card number, making several payments to a party overseas on the Internet. The case is open.
— Credit Management reported that someone was counterfeiting checks and cashing them around the country between March 17 and March 21. Before catching the activity, seven checks were cashed on the account, totaling $13,005. At this point, the company is out the money.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant in one case. There were 13 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Justin Beam, 28, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days in jail with credit for three days served, $1,000 fine, 48 months probation, $1,200 probation fee.
— Justin Rodenbaugh, 33, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2A felony, one year in jail with credit for 128 days already served, nine months post-release supervision, ordered to pay restitution of $425.16. Also guilty of possession of a controlled substance, one year in jail with credit for 128 days already served, nine months post-release supervision. Sentences will be served concurrently.