Kristine Ziska of Central City has been charged with stealing morphine from a resident of Grand Island’s Wedgewood Care Center in October.
Ziska, 41, was charged in Hall County Court Nov. 19 with possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking totaling 0 to $500. The former is a Class 4 felony. The latter is a Class 2 misdemeanor. The alleged crimes took place Oct. 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Ziska took morphine that belonged to Evelyn O’Neill.
Ziska was released on a personal recognizance bond.
The theft was detailed by Grand Island police on Oct. 9. At the time, the name of the suspect was not published in The Independent.
Ziska’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 12.