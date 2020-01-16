Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED, INCLUDING SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION GENERALLY RANGING FROM ONE-HALF INCH TO 2 INCHES. ICE ACCUMULATION RANGING FROM A VERY LIGHT GLAZE UP TO ONE- TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS WILL AVERAGE 15 TO 25 MPH FROM THE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BUT THEN WILL SWITCH TO NORTHWESTERLY FRIDAY NIGHT WITH STRONGER GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY THE MORNING ONE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE PRECIPITATION TYPES WILL VARY IN TIME AND SPACE, NOT ALL OF THE ADVISORY AREA WILL SEE THE SAME IMPACTS. GENERALLY THOUGH, MOST SNOW AND SLEET WILL FALL BEFORE NOON FRIDAY, WITH THE GREATEST POTENTIAL FOR ICE ACCUMULATION LATE FRIDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HOWEVER, TEMPERATURES COULD RISE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FREEZING FRIDAY AFTERNOON, PERHAPS IMPROVING SLICK CONDITIONS AT LEAST BRIEFLY. EVEN IF THIS OCCURS, THE STRONG COLD FRONT SWEEPING THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD QUICKLY RE-FREEZE ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&