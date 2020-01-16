With one charge dismissed, the case of Robert Hopkins was bound over to Hall County District Court Thursday afternoon.
The 39-year-old Central City man waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the two remaining charges.
Hopkins continues to be charged with third-degree sexual assault on a child and labor/sex human trafficking of a minor. The victim in the alleged crime is an 8-year-old girl. The alleged crimes occurred Dec. 9.
Dismissed was a charge of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
Prosecutor Matt Boyle said Hopkins was recently charged with a similar offense in federal court. That prosecution would cover the subject.
Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Hopkins’ arraignment for 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
Hopkins’ attorney, Jerrod Jaeger, asked that the defendant’s bond be released due to the current pending charges in federal court.
Wetzel denied that request, at least for the time being.