Gavel

With one charge dismissed, the case of Robert Hopkins was bound over to Hall County District Court Thursday afternoon.

The 39-year-old Central City man waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the two remaining charges.

Hopkins continues to be charged with third-degree sexual assault on a child and labor/sex human trafficking of a minor. The victim in the alleged crime is an 8-year-old girl. The alleged crimes occurred Dec. 9.

Dismissed was a charge of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutor Matt Boyle said Hopkins was recently charged with a similar offense in federal court. That prosecution would cover the subject.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Hopkins’ arraignment for 9 a.m. Feb. 4.

Hopkins’ attorney, Jerrod Jaeger, asked that the defendant’s bond be released due to the current pending charges in federal court.

Wetzel denied that request, at least for the time being.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.