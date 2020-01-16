Shane Brethour, who is accused of threatening a man on Dec. 10, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.
Brethour, 30, was bound over to District Court by Judge Arthur Wetzel.
When Brethour allegedly threatened another man on Dec. 10, five Grand Island elementary schools went into lockout mode. The disturbance took place at 418 W. 11th St.
Brethour is charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
According to the court affidavit, Brethour stabbed a dog in the head during his dispute with Troy Nelson.
Three misdemeanor charges were dismissed Thursday in the move to District Court. But those charges will be refiled in District Court. Brethour will again be charged with first-offense cruelly mistreating an animal, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500 and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Wetzel scheduled Brethour’s District Court arraignment for 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
The affidavit says the argument between Brethour and Nelson was about a ride.
Nelson said he was standing near the front of his vehicle when Brethour slammed his head (Brethour’s) into the back passenger side widow of the vehicle, shattering it. “Nelson said Brethour then pulled a long knife out of his coveralls and started walking at him in a threatening manner,” the affidavit says. “He said Brethour’s dog apparently got excited over the commotion and went after Brethour. He said Brethour hit the dog in the head with the knife he was carrying.”
Nelson, feeling threatened, said he started walking back toward the back door to his residence. Brethour continued walking toward him and slipped on the pavement with the knife still in his hand, the affidavit says.
When police arrived, the dog was found to have a large laceration to the top of his head. The dog survived.
In another case, Brethour is charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500. That crime, which involved the property of Mathew Stark, occurred June 5, 2019.
That case was continued Thursday at the request of the defendant. The hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. March 30.