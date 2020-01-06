ORD — While the defense attorney says the Rev. John Kakkuzhiyil’s sexual encounter with an Ord woman in 2018 resulted from a mistake by both parties, the woman says it was clearly a case of sexual assault.
The trial against the Catholic priest began Monday in Valley County District Court in Ord.
Kakkuzhiyil, now 63, is accused of committing first-degree sexual assault on Nov. 22, 2018, in the rectory of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ord. At the time, he was also pastor of Sacred Heart in Burwell.
The alleged victim is an adult woman who lives in Ord.
The prosecutors in the case are George C. Welch and Gail VerMaas, both assistant attorneys general based in Lincoln. VerMaas is a former deputy Hall County attorney.
In the opening statement, VerMass said the woman awoke early on the morning of Nov. 23 to say three times to Kakkuzhiyil, “This is not OK.”
The experience actually began Sept. 18, 2018, when the priest saw the woman at the Greeley Irish Festival. At that event, Kakkuzhiyil invited the woman, who works as a reporter, to accompany a group of people, including the priest, to Haiti. The idea would be to publicize and document a project in Haiti.
Worried about dangerous conditions in Haiti, the woman said no at first. But she later agreed when plans were made to pay for her travel, VerMaas said. The traveling group included Kakkuzhiyil, another priest, the Ord woman, a nun and a nurse.
The trip lasted five days, returning to Nebraska the day before Thanksgiving.
On Thanksgiving, the woman and her boyfriend spent time with the boyfriend’s relatives. While there, the woman consumed wine and some beer, VerMaas said. They left in the early afternoon.
The woman had been unable to interview Kakkuzhiyil in Haiti. On Thanksgiving, Kakkuzhiyil sent her a text suggesting they do the interview at the rectory while having dinner. The priest asked her to wear a red dress and bring a bag so she could spend the night.
Not wanting to offend her host, the woman ignored the suggestion about the red dress, VerMaas said. Instead, she wore a pair of jeans and a shirt, biking to the rectory.
The priest asked her to park her bike in the garage, VerMaas said. He gave her a drink consisting of Crown and water, which he refilled later.
The woman doesn’t remember anything after 10 p.m. that night, VerMaas said. What she does remember is waking up naked in the priest’s bed at 4 a.m., with him “sucking her vagina” and asking her to put himself inside her, VerMaas said.
Defense attorney Mark Porto said the case is actually about the woman’s “inability to come to terms with the fact that she cheated on her boyfriend with a priest.”
The woman and her boyfriend had problems during the Thanksgiving Day lunch, Porto said. He wasn’t paying enough attention to his girlfriend, which bothered her.
The week earlier, Porto said, conditions in Haiti were dangerous, hot and uncomfortable. She and the priest formed a bond on the trip, Porto said. When you endure harsh conditions together, people become closer than they were before, Porto said.
Soon after the trip, the woman sent the priest a text that said, “I had a great time. You’ll be seeing me again soon,” followed by a winking emoji.
She accepted the invitation to dinner at the rectory because she thought it would be a good distraction from the trouble with her boyfriend, Porto said.
Kakkuzhiyil and the woman had drinks at the rectory, Porto said. When you drink, you let your guard down and lose your inhibitions, especially when you’re upset, Porto said.
The two adults had a good time, Porto said. They started “kissing a little bit,” followed by some hugging.
They ended up making their way to his bedroom, Porto said.
At 3:30 or 4 a.m., the woman halted the sexual activity, saying “This is not OK,” Porto said.
As she rode her bike home, her state of mind changed, Porto said. She said to herself that she is not the type of person to cheat on her boyfriend. “He must have done it to me. Yeah, he did it to me,” Porto said, quoting comments he believes she made to herself.
She told herself that she went to the rectory to get the interview.
But the truth remains the truth, Porto said. The woman and Kakkuzhiyil “made a drunken mistake together,” Porto said. The priest never made the woman do anything she didn’t want to do, and allowed her to leave when she wanted to leave, Porto said.
Before the court adjourned for the day, prosecutors played an audiotape provided by Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt.
The victim came to his office Nov. 26. Hurlburt, who appeared on the witness stand Monday, recorded a call between the woman and Kakkuzhiyil.
On the tape, the woman asks the priest to explain what happened. She asked how she got upstairs, and how she wound up naked. She also said he was the one who poured the drinks, not her.
“You’re a creep. I trusted you. You took advantage of me,” she says. She also said that when she awoke, unable to find all of her clothes, she was shaking.
On the tape, the priest said “I had no intention of taking advantage of you.” He also begs her pardon, and says he loves her.
Kakkuzhiyil was in the courtroom Monday, wearing a blue shirt. The priest was placed on administrative leave in December 2018.
Much of the day was taken up with jury selection.
By 2:50 p.m., 14 people had been selected. In addition to a jury of 12, the group includes two who will serve as replacement jurors if needed.
The panel consists of 11 women and three men.