Grand Island police over the weekend were notified of the thefts of four vehicles, all of which were recovered.
The common link between the thefts is that keys were left inside the vehicles or they were taken from unsecured garages, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
In one of the cases, an app was used to track down a missing pickup.
Thomas Grim reported his 2019 Ford F-150 was stolen out of his neighbor’s garage at 1704 Idlewood Lane late Saturday or early Sunday. Grim was able to track the location of the truck to Hastings, using a Ford app on his phone. The vehicle was contacted by Hastings police on a traffic stop and recovered. A man was arrested in Hastings for possession of the stolen vehicle.
Christopher Schleicher told police about the theft of a 1998 Dodge truck with no plates Saturday morning. The truck was taken from his driveway at 810 E. 15th St. between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The keys were left in the ignition of the vehicle and the victim had no possible suspects. The vehicle has been recovered.
Rose Edwards reported Sunday that a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen from 910 N. Boggs by a known suspect. The vehicle was located within a few minutes of the report being made, and the owner retrieved it.
A 1997 Chevy C15, owned by Jason Jelinek, was stolen from 424 Waldo Ave. between Friday and Saturday. The vehicle was later recovered.