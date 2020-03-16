Although the El Marinero Restaurant was empty when three shots were fired into the business early Sunday morning, the apartment above the restaurant was occupied.
No one was injured.
A restaurant employee reported what appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the business, which is at 102 W. Fourth St.
Grand Island police officers, arriving on the scene, determined that sometime during the early morning hours of Sunday, a vehicle drove past the front of the restaurant and fired three shots into the structure.
Police officers have some video “that we’re going through,” said Capt. Jim Duering. Some bullet fragments were recovered inside the business.
“Why they wanted to shoot up that building, or what was going on, we don’t know,” Duering said.
What’s more important is that the apartment was occupied. “One of the bullets ended up gouging a ceiling tile,” Duering said, referring to the restaurant ceiling.
The fact that the apartment was occupied “obviously elevates the offense substantially,” Duering said.
The bullet “didn’t have enough energy to have penetrated the floor,” but it was still taking “kind of a dangerous trajectory there, with an occupied apartment up above.”
In addition to the window and ceiling, damage was also done to a window sign.
The case is open.