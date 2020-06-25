Using information compiled by the department’s crime analyst, Grand Island police Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man who police said admitted to six thefts and six burglaries committed in central Grand Island since April.
Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at 213 N. Madison St.
During the search, two individuals were contacted — Sean Sartin and Christopher Spangler.
Police said many items related to the crimes, which occurred in the past three months, were recovered from the residence. One of the burglaries was committed this week at the Ziller Tile woodworking shop, 318 N. Jefferson.
During a Miranda interview, Spangler admitted to all 12 crimes. He was arrested on six counts of burglary and six counts of theft by unlawful taking.
Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering said the department’s crime analyst had “picked up on a trend of thefts in a small geographic area” in which similar methods were used. She pieced together several reports “to come up with enough information for Patrol and Investigations to develop a suspect” and arrest him, Duering said.
Some of the crimes were committed at the same address, Duering said.
The stolen property included tools and power tools, but also a lot of different items — “just anything of value that he could get his hands on,” Duering said.
This case is ongoing.
Sartin, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, police said.