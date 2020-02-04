A bench warrant was issued by Hall County District Court for the arrest of Jessie Scarlett, 35, of Central City.
Scarlett failed to appear in court on Jan. 8 for possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sgt. Jason Smith of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
The warrant was issued Jan. 30.
Smith said the warrant will not affect his case in Howard County.
In Howard County, Scarlett faces sentencing on March 2 for one charge of motor vehicle homicide and one charge of motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child, which he pleaded no contest to as a part of a plea bargain.
The charges stem from a car accident in which Scarlett ran a stop sign, killing Eric John and Tara Roy as well as their unborn son, and Scarlett’s passenger, Briana Loveland.