In a confrontation with four people Wednesday, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old pulled out guns, which later turned out to be BB guns.
Michael Erausquin, 19, and a 16-year-old male were reported to have gone to 2204 N. Custer Ave., and pulled out guns shortly before 6 p.m. They were later observed by a police officer to be placing the guns in a field behind a residence in the West Park trailer park, police say. The guns were found to be BB guns.
Police Capt. Jim Duering doesn’t know the specific nature of the disagreement between parties. But, “one of the offenders is the ex-boyfriend to one of the complainants,” he said. He believes that was a contributing factor.
Erausquin and the juvenile were placed in custody for terroristic threats and tampering with physical evidence.
Erausquin was booked into the Hall County Detention Center, and the juvenile was transported to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center.