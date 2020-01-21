Sergio Tinajero was arrested after Grand Island police say he brandished a machete during an argument with another man about snow markers.
Police say Tinajero, 24, pointed the machete at another male in a threatening manner because the male confronted him about running over snow markers. The other man, Nadier Nunez-Rodriguez, was not arrested.
The incident took place at 2111 N. Huston Ave., where Nunez-Rodriguez lives.
Tinajero was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon (knife) to commit a felony.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Tinajero admitted to pulling out the machete but said it was an accident.