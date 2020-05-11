Grand Island police are advising people to beware of solicitors who offer to do asphalt and pavement work.
Police have received notifications “that lead us to believe that the asphalt paver scammers may be back in town again,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
First of all, people are not allowed to go door-to-door at this time because of the Directed Health Measure in effect. “We do get calls asking for solicitors’ permits but at this time, we’re not signing them,” Duering said.
“If you do need asphalt or pavement work done, we just recommend that you either use a local company or a company that is able to provide local references for work previously done,” Duering said.
If the price is too good to be true, it probably is, police say.