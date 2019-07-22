Jessie Scarlett, charged with causing the deaths of three people in a two-vehicle accident July 10, tested positive for amphetamines, cannabis and opioids, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
The tests were taken on July 12, says the affidavit written in support of an arrest warrant for Scarlett.
Scarlett, 35, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of manslaughter.
Scarlett spent Friday night at the Valley County Jail in Ord. On Saturday afternoon, he was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, where he remained in emergency protective custody on Monday.
He will make his first court appearance in the case at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Howard County Court, in the courtroom of Judge Tami Schendt.
Three adults were killed in the July 10 accident, which occurred at the intersection of Highways 281 and 58. A Howard County deputy arrived at the scene at about 3:35 p.m.
Scarlett, who lives in Grand Island, was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling east on Highway 58. Scarlett’s pickup ran into a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup, killing Eric John, 48, and Tara Roy, 41, of Dannebrog and their unborn baby. They were dead at the scene.
The passenger in Scarlett’s pickup, Briana Loveland, 19, Grand Island, was also killed. She was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the hospital.
According to the affidavit, Scarlett admitted at the scene that he missed the stop sign.
Scarlett “traveled through the intersection at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit says.
Manslaughter is a Class 2A felony.
In another case involving Scarlett, in Hall County District Court, Judge John Marsh granted a request from attorney Matthew Works to postpone a sentencing hearing. Marsh scheduled the hearing for Sept. 19. In his request for a continuance, Works wrote that the July 10 accident left Scarlett with significant injuries. After his discharge from the hospital, Works wrote, Scarlett “will require assisted living for at least two months.”