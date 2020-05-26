CHAPMAN — A Hordville man was arrested early Saturday morning in Chapman after a traffic accident in which an unoccupied vehicle struck a power pole.
Scott Holtorf, 31, was arrested on charges including third-offense aggravated DUI, says the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to Highway 30 and Ninth Street in Chapman.
Holtorf was the driver of a Jeep SUV. Deputies say the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 30 when it left the roadway and struck an unoccupied pickup truck, which in turn struck a power pole.
No one was hurt in the accident.
The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Chapman Fire and Rescue Department and Southern Public Power District.