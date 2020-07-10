During an assault early Friday, Isaac Agory may have lost his cell phone, cash and a portion of his right ear.
At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to Casey’s General Store, 1404 W. Second St., where they met with Agory, 28.
The Grand Island man reported being assaulted by a man.
He sustained an injury to his right ear in which the lower portion was cut off.
Agory was uncertain what had been used to cut his ear.
Agory, who was extremely intoxicated, “didn’t recall much of anything,” said Police Capt. Jim Duering.
“Even if he did recall anything, communication was difficult because of his level of intoxication,” Duering said.
Police believe the ear injury happened “somewhat recently,” Duering said. “We do think it may have been as part of the assault that he’s talking about. Past that, there’s a lot of fuzzy area.
“We’re going to have to wait until his intoxication levels are lower, do a reinterview and see what we can come up with that way.”
Agory told police that his wallet and phone were missing, “which would make it a robbery. But we don’t have anything to substantiate that it was taken as part of the assault. He can’t tie those two things together,” Duering said.
“So it may be a robbery investigation at some point in time.”
On the other hand, he may have just dropped his wallet and phone.
“He just wasn’t able to provide much of anything at the time of the report,” Duering said.