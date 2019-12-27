This year will be remembered in Grand Island and surrounding communities as a year with many challenges, but also many opportunities, whether it involves agriculture, business or community.
1.) Devastating floods. During the last decade, Grand Island and surrounding communities have seen some very serious challenges when it comes to weather. In 2012, it was not enough water. Seven years later, in 2019, it was too much water.
“The year will go down in the books as one of the worst on record for heavy rain and devastating flooding,” said the National Weather Service in Hastings in its weather wrap-up for 2019. “The first of the catastrophic floods arrived in March and were followed by additional heavy rain events and significant flooding into the summer months.”
First came the catastrophic flooding of March 13 through 23 that was described by the NWS in Hastings as “The worst flooding in decades, and in some locations the worst flooding on record occurred from the middle to latter part of March 2019.”
Then came another round of extreme flooding over July 8 and 9 when heavy rain measuring as high as 10 inches dumped precipitation on already-saturated ground and into heavily water-laden creeks and streams, causing another severe round of flooding.
The flooding impacted communities, agriculture, business and infrastructure. Those impacts will continue to be felt for years to come.
2.) Record precipitation. Along with the flooding events, it was an overall extremely wet year for Grand Island and area communities. Precipitation over the last weekend of the year will likely push Grand Island’s annual precipitation to more than 38 inches, making it the third-wettest year since weather records began to be collected in the late 1800s. Most of Grand Island’s precipitation fell during the late spring and summer, especially in August when nearly a record 12 inches of rain fell. That had a severe impact on the Nebraska State Fair; nearly 90% of the people attending the fair had to be bused from various locations around the community as Fonner Park’s parking spaces were just too muddy to be used.
Area communities, such as Dannebrog, which received nearly 49 inches of precipitation prior to this weekend’s storm, received nearly double their average annual precipitation.
3.) Trade. The Platte Valley in Central Nebraska is one of the state’s most productive agricultural areas. While weather this year impacted crop development and harvest, markets were also a factor, especially foreign markets hurt by tariffs and ongoing trade negotiations. While area farmers were subsidized by the federal government because of trade disputes, it didn’t quite make up for those lost markets, along with rising production expenses, such as high property taxes.
The year ended with good news, however, as trade breakthroughs were made with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan and the European Union.
4.) Ethanol. It has been a rocky road when it comes to ethanol this year. Nebraska is the second-leading ethanol production state, with 25 ethanol plants that have a capacity to produce 2.5 billion gallons of fuel manufactured from distilled corn mash. Ethanol is an important market for Nebraska corn farmers as it is an important value-added market and a contributing factor for corn demand, whether it be for fuel or using the mash for livestock feed, which has seen a growing export demand. Even with the bad weather this year, Nebraska farmers were still able to grow more than 1.77 billion bushels of corn.
While President Trump’s administration embraced the use of E15 on a year-round basis, many farmers and farm groups were not happy about the number of exemptions the Environmental Protection Agency handed out to refineries, impacting the amount of ethanol that’s annually manufactured in the U.S.
5.) JBS expansion. Along with crops, livestock is a vital component of Nebraska’s agriculture industry at an annual value of nearly $12 billion. Cattle is the largest part of the state’s livestock complex, especially when it comes to trade. Nebraska is also the nation’s largest red meat producer, with Grand Island’s cattle slaughter plant, JBS, being both a major player and the community’s largest employer.
This month, JBS completed phase one of a nearly $100 million expansion project at its beef production facility in Grand Island. The expansion to modernize and improve the efficiency of the plant is a major commitment to Grand Island and the area’s economy.
6.) Preferred Popcorn. It was a good year for Chapman’s Preferred Popcorn. It was named Nebraska Manufacturer of the Year for small-sized manufacturers. Since the company was formed in 1998, it has grown to become an international operation that does business in more than 70 countries.
During a recent trade mission led by Gov. Pete Ricketts to Germany, it was announced that Preferred Popcorn signed a trade agreement with Haase Foods of Germany.
In 2008, the company announced a major $6 million expansion that added 22,500 square feet to its Chapman plant and more than doubled its operational capacity. It added 10 employees and growing opportunities for area farmers who contract to grow popcorn for the company.
7.) Health and retirement living. 2019 was a good year when it comes to the growth of Grand Island’s medical and retirement community.
This month, CHI Health St. Francis unveiled the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center, which will be home to the largest, most up-to-date cancer center in Nebraska outside of Omaha. The new 41,000-square-foot cancer center will host an open house on Jan. 4.
With the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center nearing completion, the accompanying Prairie Commons got good news in December when the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority approved sending a $5 million tax-increment financing request for a new retirement village to the Regional Planning Commission. The nonprofit senior housing and care provider Tabitha plans to build the retirement village west of the new hospital, which is south of Husker Highway and west of Highway 281.
8.) Grand Island Veterans Home. Since the Central Nebraska Veterans Home was opened in Kearney, the Grand Island Veterans Home property has gotten new direction this year. The city of Grand Island recently approved taking ownership of the adjacent veterans cemetery with the hope it will become a future site of a Nebraska Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
The CRA also voted unanimously to accept a proposal that would turn the former veterans home buildings over to the CRA, which would then transfer them to the developer White Lotus. The redevelopment will be called the Grand Island Liberty Campus. The plan is to have 100 units targeted to seniors with a preference to veterans and spouses of veterans, plus community college and internship housing and assisted-living housing.
9.) Railside renaissance. 2019 was a pivotal year for the renaissance that’s happening with Grand Island’s Railside District. Railside, the city’s downtown area, saw a host of new businesses opening up this year, from banks to boutiques, from restaurants to apartments and many other firms, such as Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction at 220 N. Walnut St. Zabuni is an international company that will bring coffee beans grown by Kenyan family farmers directly to U.S. consumers.
Construction and renovation will continue in 2020, with many other new businesses and living quarters planned.
10.) New 911 center. 2019 also saw the unveiling of a new 911 Emergency Management and Communications Center for Grand Island and Hall County at 1210 North Road. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to take emergency calls and coordinate the response to any kind of disaster that could occur, such as a tornado, flood, fire and calls for an ambulance, police or a fire crew. All 911 calls come into the center. In addition, it has training/meeting rooms for emergency responders and for coordinating responses.
