The Central District Health Department has reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19.
In a press release Monday, CDHD said a Hall County male in his 70s died on Saturday, while a Hall County male in his 90s died on Monday. A Hall County female in her 70s also died on Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
CDHD also reported a total of 590 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. This total reflects an increase of 61 cases from Monday to Tuesday. The total breakdown by county is Hall: 560, Hamilton: 23, and Merrick: 7.
CDHS said it expects the numbers to continue to rise in the next seven to 10 days.
Of the total positive COVID-19 cases, 39 percent of the cases are from JBS, meaning that when interviewed they stated they worked at JBS. The Omaha World-Herald reported Tuesday that roughly 237 people connected to the meatpacking plant have tested positive, citing Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson.
“At the present time, there is wide-spread COVID-19 in our community,” CDHD said. “Since our first cases were known to be community spread (without a close contact and without travel), it is virtually impossible to identify a source of infection by the virus.”
According to data provided by CHI Health, the system has 141 total intensive care unit beds and 51 ventilators currently in use. There are 63 admitted COVID-19 patients in CHI hospitals outside of Lincoln and Omaha as of Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.