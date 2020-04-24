COVID-19

The Central District Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the district is 760. Of these cases, 721 are from Hall County, 31 are from Hamilton County and eight are from Merrick County.

The total COVID-19 deaths in the CDHD's three-county area is 21.

The most recent deaths are a man in his 30s from Hall County and a female in her 70s from Hall County.

