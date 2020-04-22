The Central District Health Department has reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.
On its website, CDHD reported there have been a total of 635 positive cases in the three-county area. Of this total, 590 are from Hall County, 27 from Hamilton and seven from Merrick. Of the Hall County cases, 575 are from Grand Island, seven from Wood River, four from Alda and four from Doniphan.
Also Wednesday, CDHD reported 18 total deaths from COVID-19, which is an increase from the 14 deaths reported Tuesday.
The deaths are a Hall County male in his 70s, a Hall County female in her 70s, a Hall County female in her 60s and a Hamilton county female in her 90s.
Anyone wanting to view the COVID-19 case information and/or find out more information about how to prevent the spread of the virus is encouraged to visit cdhd.ne.gov.
