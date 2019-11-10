YWCA Contract Bridge had the following winners for October: Eunice Alexander, high; and Cleetis Miller, second.

The YWCA Contract Bridge group meets the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the YWCA. Members are happy to have new ladies come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Joan Hermès at (308) 391-0361 or Lynne Coates at (308) 384-7245.

