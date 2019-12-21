Peyton Westwood, an eighth-grade student, won first place in the Barr Middle School National Geograhic GeoBee on Dec. 11, with Alek Kuebler, a seventh-grader, winning second and Ariel Figueroa, an eighth-grader, finishing third.
Westwood and other school champions will take an online qualifying test from which up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state will become eligible to compete in the State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., in May to participate in the GeoBee national championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.