Peyton Westwood, an eighth-grade student, won first place in the Barr Middle School National Geograhic GeoBee on Dec. 11, with Alek Kuebler, a seventh-grader, winning second and Ariel Figueroa, an eighth-grader, finishing third.

Westwood and other school champions will take an online qualifying test from which up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state will become eligible to compete in the State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., in May to participate in the GeoBee national championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands.

