Grand Island Senior High School incoming senior Elise Vahle has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Nebraska for 2020.
Vahle received $3,350 in cash scholarships. In addition to the $2,000 scholarship for being named the Distinguished Young Woman of Nebraska, she received scholarships for scholastics ($500), self-expression ($350) and interview ($500). Additionally, she is eligible for more than $800,000 in tuition scholarship offerings from universities including: Chapman University, Hood College, Huntingdon College, Spring Hill College, Stevenson College, Troy University, University of Alabama, University of South Alabama, York College, Carroll College, Gustavus Adolphus College, Stephens College, University of Idaho, University of Mobile, University of West Alabama and Xavier College.
Vahle is the daughter of Clay and Heidi Schutz of Grand Island. She qualified for the state program via the Lincoln at-large contest held in February 2019 and will now advance to the national scholarship program in Mobile, Ala., in June 2020 to compete for additional scholarships.
Briefly ...
Hannah Mitchell of Aurora has been awarded a freshman academic scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year by Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. These renewable scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and an ACT composite score of 21 or higher. Mitchell is a graduate of Aurora High School.