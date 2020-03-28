HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted seven high schools that participated in the Central Regional Science Fair for the Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences on March 4.
Participating schools were Adams Central Junior/Senior High School, Central City Public Schools, O’Neill Public Schools, Ravenna High School, Sandhills High School and Silver Lake High School.
The science fair is split into two divisions; the Junior Division is open to students in sixth through eighth grade; the Senior Division is open to those in nine through 12.
Six projects from each division were selected to move on to the state competition. The top Senior Division projects from the state competition will qualify for the National Science Fair.
Junior Division state qualifiers include:
Trevor Ahlers and Luke Bonifas of Adams Central Junior/Senior High School, Ella Buhlke of Central City Public Schools, Jenna Cecrle of Adams Central, David Johnson of Central City, Elaina McHargue of Central City and Austin Wells of Central City.
Senior Division state qualifiers include:
Addie Buhlke, Trent Detlefson, Bailey Greving and Jerzie Schindler, all of Central City High School; Lana Swanson of Silver Lake High School; and Charlsie Teahon of Sandhills High School.
Students named Young Artist Award winners
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the 59 winners of the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media.
Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 122 students. Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts faculty chose the winners.
Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska Young Artist Awards day of activities originally scheduled for April 8 has been canceled. Students will receive their awards by mail.
Area students receiving Young Artist Awards include: Savannah Robinson of Fullerton, visual art; Belle Tran of Grand Island, visual art; Jaden Nienhueser of Juniata, Adams Central, music; and Randii Reikofski of Loup City, theater arts.
