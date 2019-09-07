Hall County 4-H’ers Faith Eickhoff, daughter of Freddy and Shelley Eickhoff of Grand Island, Sage McCallum, daughter of Kurt and Shirley McCallum of Grand Island, and Kaylee Powell, daughter of Travis and Nicole Powell of Doniphan, were among 147 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show in Grand Island on Aug. 25.
Powell received a purple ribbon for demonstrating her consumer skills with a purchased garment. Eickhoff received a blue ribbon and McCallum received a purple ribbon, showcasing their constructed garments.
Aksarben Ball royal court announced
OMAHA — The princesses and escorts included in the royal court for the 123rd Aksarben Ball have been announced.
Among the princesses are Sara Goering, daughter of Katie and Dr. John Goering of Grand Island, and Sophia Pankratz, daughter of Drs. Jessica Meeske and Todd Pankratz of Hastings.
Among the escorts is Nolan Poss, son of Kristi and Danny Poss of Scotia.
The 2019 Aksarben Ball is scheduled for Oct. 19 at CHI Health Center Omaha
Library announces summer reading program winners
The Grand Island Public Library has announced the winners picked from the Beanstalk Online Summer Reading Program.
Winners of the children’s large activity pads are Owen Bisbee and Maisie Shelton. Winners of the children’s Kindle Fires are Adam Small and Rodney Vincente. Winners of the teen Kindle Fires are Ellie Brodbeck and Javier Hulinksky.
All children who read at least 100 minutes will receive a reading ribbon at their school in September.
The library had more than 1,900 youth take part in the Universe of Stories summer reading program, with more than 1.1 million minutes read and logged. More than 7,000 prizes were awarded.
The number one book read by 71 people over the summer was J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
For more information, contact Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian, at (308) 385-5333 or celines@gilibrary.org
Students begin service on Smith’s advisory council
Members of Rep. Adrian Smith’s 2019-2020 Youth Advisory Council had their first meeting on Aug. 24 at STRIV Inc. in Henderson.
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school juniors and seniors to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
Local high school students on the 2019-2020 Youth Advisory Council include: Kate McFarland, Elijah Fox and Hayden Price of Grand Island Central Catholic, and Jacob Kosmicki of Grand Island Senior High.
Briefly ...
A project by Kaleigh Moeller, daughter of Albert and Michelle Moeller of Grand Island, was included in the 4-H Design Gallery on display at the Nebraska State Fair. Moeller received a purple ribbon for her clay pot with lid that she made through her work in the Sketchbook Crossroads project area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.