The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation has awarded $61,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2020-21 academic year.
“The foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” says Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.
“Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation was able to offer an additional $5,000 in scholarship funds over last years awarded scholarships.”
The 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Renae Sieck of Martell.
In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the foundation awarded 47 additional scholarships students around the state. Central Nebraska students receiving scholarships were:
James Wetovick of Fullerton, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Jonathan Wetovick of Fullerton, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Lacie Cruise of Genoa, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Marissa Kegley of Kearney, $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship; Katherine Mohr of Genoa, $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship; Grant
Reynolds of Ansley, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; and Ralston Ripp of Kearney, $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship.
Hall County 4-H hosts virtual Bike Road-E-O
Hall County 4-H members recently participated in a virtual Bike Road-E-O. Participants and their families were given the chance to engage in some friendly, family competition by participating in the Bike Road-E-O Kahoot game online.
In addition they submitted photos, along with two to three sentences of how they are practicing bike safety or what they learned about bike safety. All participants will receive a participation ribbon and a prize.
Participating were Hailey Allan, Hana Butters, Khale Daniel, Jaylee Hatt, Eva Lindiman, Kiera Lindiman, Cody Schimmer, Ada White, Asher White and Genesis White.
Briefly ...
Karsyn Van Pelt of Central City placed second in the 12-and-younger age group in the 30th annual Nebraska State Handwriting Contest. Contestants from across the state copied provided text in their best cursive.
Entries are judged on ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, spacing, size and shape of letters.
