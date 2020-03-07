Brandon Rosas, a fifth-grader in Diane Meyer’s class at Knickrehm Elementary, has placed first in the state’s annual Poison Prevention Week Contest.
Brandon will be recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the state Poison Prevention Week proclamation signing ceremony Monday at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln.
His poster illustrates a message about how to “Chain Up Poisons” by keeping them locked up and away from children. It is displayed on a billboard near Copycat Printing in Grand Island during March.
The contest was sponsored by the Nebraska Regional Poison Center and the National Safety Council in Omaha. National Poison Prevention Week is March 15-21.
Briefly ...
Colin Hurley, a senior at Wood River Rural High School, has been awarded a $6,000 per year Promise Scholarship for four years by Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. He plans to begin attending the college in the fall semester.
