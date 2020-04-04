Brandon Rosas, a Knickrehm Elementary fifth-grader, has been named as one of three Nebraska State Aviation Art Contest winners. His entry will be forwarded to Washington, D.C., to be judged in the national competition.
The following students from Knickrehm School received an Award of Excellence for earning honorable mention in the contest:
Pricilla Avila, Amy Vicente Ayala, Regina Corado Cruz, Dayanara Jimenez, Angie De Orta, Sebastian Sosa Raya, Jocelyn Amaya, Emanuel Perez Orozco, Elvin Vargas Paiz and Manuel Chavez.
The students’ artwork reflected the theme of “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.” Entries were judged for the creative use of the theme in relation to the aviation world.
The contest is sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Federal Aviation Administration. Nebraska students ranging in age from 6 to 17 participated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.